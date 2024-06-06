1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $95.05 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,082 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Ball worth $95,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

