1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $334,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $132.04. 8,208,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

