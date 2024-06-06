1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON were worth $85,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,097. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

