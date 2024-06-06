1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $135,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MELI traded down $25.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,604.90. 447,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,413. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,569.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.