1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Ventas worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 1,808,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

