1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,327 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $40,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,139 shares of company stock worth $17,087,895 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $27.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,065.43. The stock had a trading volume of 252,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $820.26. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

