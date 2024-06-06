1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 117,620 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Elevance Health worth $273,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $541.04. The stock had a trading volume of 545,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,465. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.65 and a 200 day moving average of $501.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

