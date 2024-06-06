1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 34,437 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $47,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.92. The company had a trading volume of 393,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.59 and its 200-day moving average is $390.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

