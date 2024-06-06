1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 383,253 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 383,253 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $162,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. 13,105,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

