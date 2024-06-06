1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 43,951 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $34,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 661,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,989. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
