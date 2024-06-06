1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $250.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,360. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

