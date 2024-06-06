1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,054 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of CGI worth $149,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.66. 140,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.