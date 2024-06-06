1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,453 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $124,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 4,591,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

