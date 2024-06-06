228,206 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 228,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

