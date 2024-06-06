284,440 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.54% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,007,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 3,117,553 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1539 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.