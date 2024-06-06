30,264 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 457,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,390. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

