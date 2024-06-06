360 Financial Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.53. 116,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.07 and its 200-day moving average is $503.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $553.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

