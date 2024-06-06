360 Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. VanEck Environmental Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $132.69 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

