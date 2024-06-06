360 Financial Inc. Sells 3,667 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 216,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

