360 Financial Inc. Sells 800 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 560,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 595,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.