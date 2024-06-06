3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 1.8%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $97.95. 953,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,728,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

