4,116 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,223,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,768,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $67.88.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

