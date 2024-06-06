5,700 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $329,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 98.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

