6,735 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.40. 1,014,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 243.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

