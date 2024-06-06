899 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $370.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

