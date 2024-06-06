ABCMETA (META) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $332,509.47 and $0.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

