ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $333,184.36 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $333,184.36 and approximately $0.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,177.90 or 1.00022424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00111506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.