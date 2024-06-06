ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up to $47.76

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $49.00. ABM Industries shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 110,756 shares trading hands.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

