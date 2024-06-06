ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.