ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.
ABM Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ABM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 199,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
