Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.51 and last traded at $167.64. 21,272,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 67,022,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

