Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.82. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

