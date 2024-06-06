aelf Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $355.41 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

