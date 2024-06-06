Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $1.05

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $168.53 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,087,503,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,087,503,355.1299906 with 491,621,848.5609949 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.08776074 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $19,150,856.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

