AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Chairman Acquires $378,840.15 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 150,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,180. The stock has a market cap of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $7,001,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 83,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

