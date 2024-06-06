Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 47,562 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734,940 shares in the company, valued at $162,373,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

