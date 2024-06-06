Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 47,562 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734,940 shares in the company, valued at $162,373,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
