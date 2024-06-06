AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Shares Down 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 28,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 27,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6755 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
