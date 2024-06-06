Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,005,000 after buying an additional 81,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

