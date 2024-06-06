Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 358 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 5.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.03. 3,502,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

