Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2.2%

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90). Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3,450.00.
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Technology & Gen VCT
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.