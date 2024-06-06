Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2.2%

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90). Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3,450.00.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Moorhouse bought 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,973.72 ($12,778.63). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

