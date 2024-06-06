Algorand Price Down 0.3% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $33.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00051291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,175,355,581 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

