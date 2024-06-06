Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

ALKS opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

