Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

