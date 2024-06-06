Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.35. 4,678,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,524,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.