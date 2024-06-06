Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 6,825 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 21st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,174. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

