Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Ambow Education Stock Up 6.1 %

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

