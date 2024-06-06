AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Increased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 193.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,912 shares during the period. AMC Networks makes up about 1.1% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 1.18% of AMC Networks worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AMC Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 107,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $726.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMC Networks

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.