AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

