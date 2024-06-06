Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Chiplock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Chiplock sold 101 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $2,073.53.

AMRC stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

