American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 6,981,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

